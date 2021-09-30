Drier weather Friday and Saturday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: We received widespread showers the first half today, but rain has ended this evening across the region. We will remain dry tomorrow and Saturday before rain returns Sunday afternoon.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and muggy overnight. Low temperatures will reach the middle 60s. Chance of rain: 10%.

FRIDAY: Overcast early with patchy AM fog then becoming partly cloudy during the afternoon. Warmer with afternoon highs in the mid-80s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the upper-60s.

THIS WEEKEND: Rain remains out of the forecast Saturday with highs in the middle-80s. A cold front begins to push into the region Sunday with scattered afternoon and evening showers likely. Sunday’s high temperatures will be in the low-80s.

NEXT WEEK: Isolated showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast Monday as a front slowly moves through the area. Rain chances decrease Tuesday, and temperatures are expected to only reach the mid-to-upper 70s through the end of the week.