Driver charged in crash that killed 7 motorcyclists pleads not guilty

The driver accused in a New Hampshire crash that killed seven motorcyclists was due to be arraigned on Tuesday, but instead filed a not guilty plea and waived is right to appear, CBS Boston reports. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy is charged with seven counts of negligent homicide following the June 21 crash.

The 23-year-old waived extradition during an appearance Monday in Springfield District Court in Massachusetts. He was then taken back to New Hampshire to face charges.

Zhukovskyy had been expected to participate in a video arraignment Tuesday afternoon.

Police say Zhukovskyy was driving a pickup truck towing a trailer when he collided with a group of motorcyclists on Route 2 in Randolph on Friday. Zhukovskyy was an employee of Westfield Transport, a company in Springfield, Massachusetts.

In charging documents, prosecutors allege that Zhukovskyy caused the death of each motorcyclist by driving “erratically and across the double-yellow centerline, thereby causing a collision.”

The victims were with Marine JarHeads MC, a motorcycle club that includes Marines and their spouses. They were identified on Sunday by authorities. An online donation page created to help with funeral costs has raised more than $417,000.

According to Zhukovskyy’s driving records, he was charged with operating under the influence just weeks before the crash. He also had his driver’s license suspended temporarily in 2013 after a drunk driving arrest.