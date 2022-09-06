Driver escapes car fire on Highway 82

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A car goes up in flames along US-82 in Lowndes County the driver avoided what could have been a life catastrophe.

WCBI cameras were on the scene just after 7 PM Monday.

The white SUV was engulfed in flames and Lowndes County firefighters had to keep their distance as small pieces of flaming debris flung in the air.

The car was pulled over on the side of the road going east between the Communiversity and West Point Exit.

Traffic was stopped along the highway as crews worked to get the blaze under control.

The fire was knocked down about 30 minutes after WCBI crews arrived.

Mississippi Highway Patrol says no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is unknown. The county fire department will work to get an answer on that.