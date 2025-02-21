Driver left unscathed after truck crashes into flood waters in Millport

MILLPORT, AL. (WCBI) – A West Alabama driver escapes injury after crashing into flood waters.

The accident happened on Highway 17, just outside Millport, on Thursday night, February 20, near Luxapalila Creek.

Millport Police Chief Charles White said the driver told law enforcement another vehicle came into his lane and he swerved to miss them.

The driver broke out the truck’s back glass and called for help. He eventually swam to the edge of the roadway.

This accident remains under investigation.

