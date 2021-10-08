Driver of Tupelo Police chase and crash identified

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Tupelo police have released more information about a high-speed chase Thursday night that ended in a crash. Investigators have charged the driver, 18-year-old Rayshod Goldthwaite of Birmingham, Alabama with felony fleeing. His bond is set at $50,000 Three other suspects are charged with Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct and Resisting Arrest. The chase began around 8:30 P.M. when officers tried to stop a Dodger Charger speeding on McCullough. The driver crashed into a Toyota Camry at Rankin Boulevard and Main Street. Two people in the Camry were taken to the hospital. The driver and passengers in the Charger ran but were caught a short time later. During a search of the car, officers found two handguns. Additional charges could be filed in the case.