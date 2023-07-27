Driver remains in hospital after crash in downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The driver of a pickup truck remains in the hospital at this hour after his truck was hit head-on Wednesday night.

This is what remains of a police chase that ended in downtown Columbus at the intersection of Main and 5th Street.

An attempted stop by the Mississippi Highway Patrol near the state line turned into what witnesses said was a high-speed chase.

The suspect was driving a truck with a trailer. He allegedly plowed into the pickup truck, injuring the other driver.

Residents near downtown said a helicopter landed nearby and one person was airlifted from the accident scene.

