Driver trapped after 18-wheeler crash

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The driver of an 18 wheel truck hauling dirt was transported to OCH following a Saturday morning accident in Oktibbeha County.

The accident happened on Old Highway 25 at Poorhouse Road.

- Advertisement -

Witnesses tell WCBI the driver of the 18 wheeler was headed north. That’s when the driver of a utility pick up truck apparently turned in front of him. The 18 wheeler, in an apparent attempt to avoid a collision, ran off the road, hitting a tree where the driver was trapped.

Volunteer Fire Coordinator Kirk Rosenhan says the Oktibbeha County District 5 Volunteer Fire Department responded to the call, freeing the driver. The Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department worked the scene. A hazmat crew along with the Oktibbeha County road crew were also on scene, cleaning up the debris and an apparent diesel spill.

The driver of the pick up was not injured.