Drivers in Starkville may have to alter traveling routes

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- The city of Starkville’s paving contractor plans to start road work tomorrow and it’s expected to cause people to alter some of their routes.

The roads that will be worked on are; Rock Hill Road from Highway 82 overpass to northern city limits, and Old West Point Road from Garrard Road to north city limits.

West Main Street from Cushman Street to Raymond Street. The entire length of Inca Drive; as well as the full length of Leflore Street.

Drivers are encouraged to drive slowly through these areas if they must go this way and to expect delays.

If you can take an alternate route that is also encouraged.