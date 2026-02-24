Driver’s license requirements soon to change in MS

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – For the past few years, you’ve only needed to have a learner’s permit for a full year to apply for a license and an affidavit from a parent.

In July 2027, that will change.

A senate bill passed in 2024 requires any new license applicants to have completed a Driver Education and Training program.

One local driving instructor is staying ahead of the game.

The Golden Triangle Driving Academy now offers Driver’s Ed.

