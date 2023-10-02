Driving on two wheels: The importance of motorcycle safety

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – While most people drive on four wheels, some desire to ride on two. Operating any motor vehicle can be dangerous but in 2021, over 5,000 people were killed in motorcycle accidents.

However, motorcyclists are 29 times more likely to be killed in an accident.

Corporal Robert Eguires for the Starkville Police Department said drivers can reduce the risk by lowering the distractions.

“Put your phone down. Look at the road and do what you are supposed to be doing. Also, people regularly will pull out in front of a motorcycle because they are just not paying attention. Our wrecks here within the city of starkville the numbers have gone up to very very high numbers, especially with the college kids back in town,” said Eguires.

All drivers need to be aware of what type of vehicles are on the road.

“Just like with any other vehicle or any other motors on the road as riders, we must drive with regard as well so you have to maintain knowledge of the rules of the road and how to operate your motorcycle. Accordingly, your motorcycle is smaller than the average vehicle so sometimes people will not see you just because they are looking for a motorcycle, or if you are around a large group of semis trucks, or things like that you have to be aware,” Eguires said.

If you are driving in a group of motorcycles, maintain formation.

“It’s called a staggered formation. They can’t have a motorcyclist next to them. They have to be on either side of the lane which is typically a zig-zag formation inside the lane,” Eguires said.

Enquires said it’s important to use caution when passing a motorcycle, just like any other vehicle.

“If you do have to pass a motorcycle just make sure just like when you are passing a car make sure you give them enough room. Don’t go all the way up onto their bumper before you change lanes. give them enough room to safely ride and make sure you’re not moving your vehicle into their lane,” Eguires.

For the safety of bikers, it is a law that motorcyclists are required to wear a helmet.

