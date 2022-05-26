Drug bust in Tupelo lands a man in jail

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- A drug bust in Tupelo lands a man in jail. On Wednesday, the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit and Tupelo Police searched a home on Albany Street in Tupelo. Several ounces of cocaine, a felony amount of marijuana and ecstasy, and a firearm was discovered during the search.

Johnny Nash was arrested and charged with Trafficking of a Schedule two Controlled Substance, Cocaine, and Felony Amount of Marijuana. Nash’s bond was set at $85 thousand.

Tupelo Police’s Facebook page says that “NMNU Agents are coordinating with the ATF about possible federal charges for Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.”