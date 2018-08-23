Drug delivery lands Alabama man in jail

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A Hamilton, Alabama man is behind bars in Itawamba County after authorities say he received drug shipments through the U.S. Post Office in Tremont.

Andrew Drake McCarley, 20, was arrested Tuesday by agents with the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit.

He has been charged with possession of cocaine, enhanced with a firearm.

Chief Deputy Jimmy Sartin says McCarley received packages of drugs in the mail in Tremont.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, and U.S. Postal Inspectors assisted in the case.

More arrests are expected.

McCarley’s bond was set at $10,000.