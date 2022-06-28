Dry and less humid Tuesday, then rain chances return

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Tuesday will be warm and less humid. Moisture begins surging into the region Wednesday and will help fuel isolated showers and thunderstorms.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 67 degrees. Cooler and less humid.

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Less humid. High near 89 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Rain chances start to increase. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible. High near 88 degrees. Chance of rain: 30%

REST OF THE WEEK: Afternoon highs will range from the upper 80s to near 90 degrees each day with at least some chance for an isolated shower or storm. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

TROPICAL UPDATE: Potential Tropical Cyclone Two will soon become Tropical Storm Bonnie and skirt the coast of South America as it moves west. The tropics are becoming more active, but there’s still no immediate concern for the Gulf of Mexico. We’ll keep an eye on things.

