Dry and Mostly Sunny To Start Off This Week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A few isolated showers will stick around for some of us, but most of us remain dry with partly cloudy skies. A cold front will move in tomorrow night, bringing us drier air and slightly cooler temperatures.

TONIGHT – As we head into the overnight hours a few isolated showers are possible for some eastern parts of MS and western parts of AL, but most of us will remain dry. Skies will be partly cloudy through tonight and temperatures will be cooling off into the mid 60s.

TOMORROW – Sunday will be a beautiful day outside with more sunshine and temperatures in the mid 80s. Skies will be mostly sunny, allowing our high temperatures to climb to 86 tomorrow afternoon. As we head into the overnight hours, a cold front will pass through to cool off our overnight temperatures into the upper 50s! A few passing clouds in store for tomorrow night, but we will remain dry.

NEXT WEEK – We are starting off our next work week with lots of sunshine and pleasant temperatures! Clear skies and no rain for the rest of the week!