Dry cold front taking back the temps

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – While temperatures made it into the lower 70s this afternoon, this passing dry cold front will back taking our temperatures back towards average for this time of the year. Conditions stay dry and calm until the weekend.

TUESDAY NIGHT: A clear sky will have temperatures falling again tonight, into the middle 30s. The entire viewing area will be sitting in the 30s, cooler to the North and slightly warmer to the South.

WED/THUR: Clear, dry and sunny for the middle of the week. High temperatures will be on average, in the middle to upper 50s. Low temps will keep conditions chilly, dropping back into the 30s.

FRIDAY: Warming back up into the middle 60s. There will be an increase in cloud coverage throughout the day. Overnight lows will be slightly warmer, falling into the lower 40s.