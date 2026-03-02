Dry conditions prompt burn ban from Supervisors in Winston Co.

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The dry conditions and recent grass and brush fires have prompted Winston County Supervisors to impose a countywide burn ban, effective immediately.

This means no outdoor burning of any kind, including brush burning, debris fires, bonfires, burn barrels, and field burning.

Open flames that can produce sparks or embers are prohibited.

The only exceptions are for the State Forestry Commission, Certified Burn Managers, and Commercial Contractors with their own heavy equipment.

Charcoal and gas grills can be used responsibly where they are permitted.

Violators will be subject to fines and other penalties.

The Burn Ban is in effect at least until April 6.

