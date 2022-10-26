Dry, cool, then warming up

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- The cold front with showers and storms passed through yesterday, now cooler temperatures are left behind. The temperatures are slowly going to begin warming up, as the weekend approaches.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures today are going to be comfortable in the middle 60s. There is a 0% chance of any rain showers, as sky conditions are going to be clear and sunny by the afternoon hours.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Sky conditions will remain clear through the overnight hours. Low temperatures tonight will fall into the low to middle 40s.

END OF THE WEEK: The temperatures will begin warming back up some into the low to middle 70s. Cloud coverage will begin moving back in throughout the day on Thursday. By Friday night, the chance for rain returns.

WEEKEND: This is going to be a great weekend to stay inside and watch your favorite Halloween movies. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to the lower 70s. Sky conditions will be cloudy, with chances for rain around 30-40%.