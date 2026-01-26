Dry Days Ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a very active weekend, conditions are calming for this week. Prepare for colder temperatures to stick around.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Temperatures will be dropping into the teens, with even lower wind chill values. It is going to be COLD. Plus, wind gusts up to 25 mph will be possible. Bundle up, especially if your area is still experiencing power outages.

MONDAY: We are staying below freezing for the entirety of the day. An Extreme Cold Warning is in effect for most of our area through Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper-20’s and lower-30’s with cloudy conditions expected. Windy conditions are sticking around through Monday, as well. Limit time outdoors and be sure to bundle up!

TUESDAY: Temperatures will climb above freezing on Tuesday, with highs in the low-40’s. Mostly sunny conditions are expected.