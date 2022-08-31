Dry now before moisture returns for weekend

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Highs take a dip into the upper 80s over the weekend, partly thanks to return rain chances. Lows sit stable in the lower 70s.

THURSDAY: The low 90s is on the board once again as drier conditions persist across the region. Lows hit the upper 60s to low 70s overnight.

FRIDAY: The dry pattern stays in while the chance for the odd shower creeps into the forecast. Afternoon temperatures rain supreme in the lower 90s while we increase our overnight temperature into the low 70s.