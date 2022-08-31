Dry now before moisture returns for weekend
COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Highs take a dip into the upper 80s over the weekend, partly thanks to return rain chances. Lows sit stable in the lower 70s.
THURSDAY: The low 90s is on the board once again as drier conditions persist across the region. Lows hit the upper 60s to low 70s overnight.
FRIDAY: The dry pattern stays in while the chance for the odd shower creeps into the forecast. Afternoon temperatures rain supreme in the lower 90s while we increase our overnight temperature into the low 70s.
REST OF THE WEEK: The rain chances return heading into the weekend, which maybe doesn’t bode well if you’re a football fan. Thankfully, storm coverage should be scattered, but but the big benefit from the rain is that highs dip into the upper 80s and stay there through next Wednesday. Lows sit stable in the lower 70s.