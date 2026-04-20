Dry Pattern Makes Another Return

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- High pressure once again dominates the Southeast keeping us dry and warm throughout much of this week.

MONDAY: Expect plenty of sunshine today as highs will warm up into the mid to upper 70s. Make sure to enjoy this beautiful start to the week!

MONDAY NIGHT: Another cool night overall as lows will drop down into the low 50s-upper 40s with clear skies.

REST OF THIS WEEK: High pressure will limit rain coverage for the area throughout much of the week. Once we get to the weekend this pattern dissipates out, allowing for much better rain and storm chances starting late Friday and lasting throughout the weekend!