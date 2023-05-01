Dry start to May

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Unseasonably cool for the first week of May. Sunshine will be with us through Thursday before rain chances move in late-week.

TODAY: Temperatures will peak in the low 70s today under clear skies. Similar to yesterday, winds could be a bit gusty in the afternoon. Overnight lows drop to the mid 40s.

TUESDAY – THURSDAY: With high-pressure in control, dry weather will persist for the first half of the week. Temperatures will gradually increase through the 70s as lows fall between the mid to upper 40s. Southerly winds will increase our moisture Thursday afternoon. Clouds overhead will keep our lows warmer Thursday night in the 50s.

WEEKEND: Rain and storm chances return on Friday! Slimming through the weekend though clouds will stick around. Highs warm into the 80s on Saturday with overnight lows in the low 60s.