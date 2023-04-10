Dry start to the week w/comfortable temps

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI – Seasonable mid-April temperatures will be with us most of this week. Rain chances return Thursday.

MONDAY: Expect a nice mixture of sun and fair weather clouds as highs top our near 70 degrees. Easterly breezes could kick up to near 20 mph at times, but it will still be quite a pleasant day.

MONDAY NIGHT: With a mainly clear sky overnight, lows will likely drop into the 40s area-wide – free A/C!

TUE/WED: More beautiful weather is in store – expect lots of sun both days as highs reach the middle 70s.

THU/FRI: Low pressure in the Gulf will likely send quite a big of moisture up this way, resulting in increased cloud cover and scattered showers Thursday afternoon into early Friday. This low will be short-lived, weakening and lifting out of the region late Friday.

WEEKEND: A stronger system is set to move in over the weekend, resulting in more widespread rain chances late Saturday into early Sunday. Keep in mind the timing of this will probably change, so check back for updates! Regardless, Saturday looks like the warmest day at 80 degrees.