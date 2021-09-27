Dry tomorrow, some rain possible mid week

SUMMARY: Dry air looks to hang around for one more day, before humidity is on the increase as we head into the middle of the week. Highs will be increasing into the upper 80s through the end of the work week. It was originally looking like rain would stay to our west, but now it’s looking more likely we see some scattered showers and storms on Wednesday and Thursday, especially over western areas towards the delta. We then look to dry out for the end of the week and next weekend, with highs cooling a bit as well.

SUNDAY NIGHT: tonight looks to be our last night in the 50s this week. Skies should be clear, with lows in the upper 50s.

MONDAY: Another nice day on tap for Monday, with highs in the mid 80s with lots of sunshine. Dry air will keep it feeling nice.

MONDAY NIGHT: Milder for Monday night, with a low right around 60 degrees. Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy.

TUESDAY: More humid for Tuesday as southerly winds bring in moisture from the Gulf. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s under partly cloudy skies, a stray evening shower not out of the question over far western areas.

WEDNESDAY TO SUNDAY: A disturbance passing to our west has thrown a wrench into the forecast and created some uncertainty for the latter part of the week. Models were originally showing a dry forecast through this week, but now are showing a good possibility for some showers and storms Wednesday and Thursday. Western parts of the area look to get the most rain, but almost all of us will have the chance for a brief heavy downpour on Wed. and Thurs. afternoons. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Friday, things dry out again and highs top out in the upper 80s. Drier air looks to move in for the weekend, dropping highs into the low to mid 80s with sunny skies.

TROPICS: Category 4 hurricane Sam is spinning away in the open Atlantic, and should remain a powerful hurricane through this week while staying away from the US. After Sam, the tropics look to stay active with several disturbances having the potential to develop this week, none of which should affect us. The Gulf of Mexico looks to stay quiet for the time being.

