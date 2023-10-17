Dry until the end of the week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Our fall-like pattern is continuing nicely, as the last half of the month approaches. Temperatures are holding comfortably in the middle 70s the rest of the week. Chance for rain returns to the forecast ahead of the weekend.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Such a beautiful day to get out and actually enjoy nature if you got the chance. There was plenty of sun throughout the day, with very light clouds (if any at all). Temperatures reached into the upper 60s to lower 70s. For the rest of the night, temperatures are going to be steadily dropping again into the middle 40s. Another night/early morning of throwing on the light jackets before heading out the door.

WEDNESDAY: A bit of a copy and paste forecast for the middle of our week. Temperatures are going to be in the low to middle 70s across NE MS. The sky will continue to be very clear, though some Gulf moisture will be moving in with the winds from the South and SouthWest. Overnight low temperatures will be in the lower 50s.

THURSDAY: Most of the day is expected to be dry. However, cloud coverage will be filling in ahead of our next cold front. The front is going to be moving through late Thursday and into early Friday morning. There is also a chance for a few scattered showers and potentially even a couple of thunderstorms. Some showers may roll over into Friday. Low temps will be a bit warmer, thanks to the cloud coverage holding in some of the warmth from the day. Expect Thursday night and into Friday morning to be in the middle 50s.