Dry Week Ahead!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- After receiving a good amount of rain on Saturday, we return right back to a dry pattern for this week:

MONDAY: Northly winds being reinforced by high pressure will maintain dry and cool conditions today. Highs will only reach right around 70 for most of the area with light wispy clouds.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clouds will clear away tonight with cool temperatures once again on the board. Lows will drop to the mid 40s.

DRY CONDITIONS CONTINUE: High pressure will dominate the region, which will help continue to filter in dry air for most of the work week. Even with a small disturbance moving in Wednesday/Thursday, lack of moisture will keep rain chances at a minimum.