Dry weekend before rain returns next week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We are staying dry and warmer for the weekend ahead of the next rain chance next week.

TODAY: We started out our morning with some fog and clouds, but we should see some clearing through the afternoon. Warmer temperatures have returned, and we will reach a high temperature of 69 today!

TONIGHT: Clouds will begin to build tonight and through the overnight hours. We are going to be staying mild, cooling down into the mid 50s. There is a possibility of patchy fog overnight and into tomorrow morning.

TOMORROW: Sunday is looking to be another beautiful day with high temperatures in the mid 70s. Sky conditions will be partly cloudy during the day, but more clouds will begin building in the evening hours. There is a possibility for an isolated shower or two, but the most likely rain will begin at the beginning of the work week.

NEXT WEEK: Rain chances are evident throughout most of the next work week. The heaviest chance of rain looks to be on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will remain in the low to mid 70s. Stay tuned for more updates!