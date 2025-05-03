Drying out for Sunday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a wet beginning to the weekend, drier air will begin to settle in through Northeast Mississippi keeping the weather calm for Sunday and Monday. Soggy and wet conditions return by Tuesday night with rain chances lasting throughout much of next week.

TONIGHT: The cold front sparking the rain has passed us, and drier, cooler air will begin to rush in behind it. Tonight will be milder than before with overnight lows sitting in the upper 40s and lower 50s area wide with a partly cloudy sky.

TOMORROW: A picturesque Sunday! We will remain dry and pleasant for Sunday with a mixture of sun & clouds. High temperatures for Sunday will top out into the lower 70s. There could be an isolated sprinkle here or there in the afternoon as the low pressure to the north of us continues to progress northeastward; however, most everyone will be dry tomorrow. It’ll be the perfect day to take a walk outside!

LOOKING AHEAD: We will stay dry going into Monday, but rain chances return Tuesday evening through most of next week as another low pressure system works through. In addition to the soggy weather ahead, temperatures will remain below average over the next six to ten days.