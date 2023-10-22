Duck Hill wildfire destroys around 30 acres of land

The Kilmichael Volunteer Fire Department Brush trucks one and three responded to assist the Duck Hill Fire Department with a wildfire on 404 East on October 21, 2023.

DUCK HILL, Miss. (WCBI) – The Kilmichael Volunteer Fire Department Brush trucks one and three responded to assist the Duck Hill Fire Department with a wildfire on 404 East on October 21, 2023.

According to the Kilmichael Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook, Elliot Fire Department and Tire Plant Fire Department from Grenada County also responded, and the Fire destroyed at least two sheds and more than 30 to 40 acres.

The post says a total of four brush trucks two fire engines and one tanker were used.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter