Due Process hearing wraps for Weir Principal

ACKERMAN, Miss., (WCBI) — After three days of deliberation in the due process hearing for the nonrenewal of Weir Elementary Principal Dr. Juasita Patterson, arbitrator Amanda Alexander told those in attendance her decision will come down within the next two weeks.

The Choctaw County School District is charging Patterson with Failure to follow procedure, use sound judgment, effectively communicate, and insubordination.

Patterson is challenging the district’s charges, calling them arbitrary and capricious.

Her lawyer, Jason Owens, says the district utilized discriminatory practices, undermining Patterson’s authority, giving her title only, but not the responsibilities of an administrator.

Owens asked Superintendent Glen Beard if he had investigated sexual misconduct by an administrator. Beard responded by saying yes, which led to an executive session for a personnel matter.

Owens’ position is that other administrators have done worse than Patterson but have been allowed to keep their jobs.

He also pointed out that only black administrators under Beard’s administration — Thomas Brooks and Patterson — were nonrenewed within a year of serving.

Brooks resigned, and Patterson wasn’t renewed. It is Owens’ position that white administrators were given a fair chance, but Patterson and Brooks were not.

John Hooks, attorney for the Choctaw County School District, called into question Patterson’s writing in an email to be released from her liability. She testified that to her, there were no problems until the end of August, when things changed. And they went downhill from there.

Patterson’s case goes back before the Choctaw County School District, which, with the arbitrator’s findings, will decide if she will be renewed or not. The next board meeting is on April 13th at 5:30 p.m.