Duke investigation finds no evidence Nike paid Zion Williamson

By
CBS News
-
North Korea prepares for powerful typhoon

North Korea, which suffers from severe food shortages, was paying “primary attention” to protect agricultural crops and prevent damage in dikes, dams and reservoirs, state run media reported

1H ago

Inside the quest to build the world’s fastest production car

“It’s their Apollo,” one expert said

3H ago

Iran using advanced centrifuges, violating nuclear deal

Iran has begun using arrays of advanced centrifuges to enrich uranium in violation of its 2015 nuclear deal

7H ago

Typhoon Lingling knocks out power for thousands in South Korea

It is expected to affect a broader part of the country as it passes off South Korea’s west coast before making landfall in North Korea in the evening

17H ago

