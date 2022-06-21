Dunn Utility Products expanding in New Albany, creating new jobs

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WCBI) – A New Albany company is expanding and creating 30 new jobs.

Dunn Utility Products is building a 100,000 square-foot building in its 23.3 million dollar expansion.

The company makes reinforced concrete pipe and precast concrete.

The Mississippi Development Authority says the company’s new building will house two new manufacturing plants.

MDA, Union County, and New Albany are providing assistance with improvements to the area.