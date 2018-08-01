Duo arrested for weekend house burglary in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A duo is arrested after police saw an alleged burglar in a parked car in Tupelo.

Around midnight last Saturday, Travis Nails and a juvenile were arrested in the area of North Spring and North Green streets.

Police say the two matched surveillance footage from a home burglary, the day before their arrest.

Nails faces a handful of charges including three counts of Burglary and One count of Directing a Juvenile to Commit a Crime.

He was also charged with Possession of a Concealed Firearm and Burglary of an Unoccupied Dwelling.

Bond is set at $50,000.

The unnamed juvenile will be processed through the Lee County Youth Court.