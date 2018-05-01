Duo caught on camera during Herc Rental burglary

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The search is on for two people wanted for stealing some outdoor equipment from a Tupelo business.

Above is video from Herc Rental on DL Collum drive.

The night of April 26, these two bandits took multiple generators and saws from the rental company.

Dressed in all black, they broke through the front door, and drove off in a light colored minivan.

If you know anything about this crime, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS (8477).