Duo charged after burglary at Clay County collections center

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two people were arrested after collecting items they weren’t supposed to from the Clay County White Goods Collection Center.

Gregory Moore, 42, of Cedar Bluff, was charged with Burglary. His bond was set at $5,000.

Karla Moore, 48, of Cedar Bluff, was charged with Accessory After the Fact (Burglary). Her bond was set at $2,500.

Investigators said they found two stolen lawnmowers after conducting a search warrant on the suspects’ house.

Both suspects are still in Clay County Detention Center.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact investigators at the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at 662-494-2996 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.