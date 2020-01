AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two men face drug charges in Amory.

Willie Franks, 36, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and trafficking controlled substance.

Steven Love, 38, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Franks was denied bond because he has a prior felony bond.

Love’s bond was set at $25,000.

Both men remain behind bars at Monroe County Detention Center.