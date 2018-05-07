Columbus duo hospitalized after weekend shooting, suspect still loose

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Two men are shot and Columbus police continue searching for a gunman.

The shooting happened early Saturday morning, near 16th Street and 7th Avenue North.

- Advertisement -

In a press release Monday, Police Chief Fred Shelton says the victims were getting out of car when the shots were fired.

Investigators believe the gunman and victims know each other. The incident may have also started with a disagreement at another location.

Shelton says the victims are not cooperating with investigators.

A 31-year-old man was treated and released from the hospital. Meanwhile, a 24-year-old man remains in a Jackson hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Stray bullets did hit a nearby home, but no one inside was injured.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.