Duo wanted in connection to stolen property in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding two people wanted in connection to a stolen dump trailer.

Courtney Thompson, 38, and Brian Baughman, 42, may be driving a black Chevrolet Tahoe. The car has Monroe County Tags with the license plate number MIB3358.

- Advertisement -

The trailer was reported stolen from the City of Columbus, and has since been found on Blaylock Road in Lowndes County.

Anyone who has information on the duo’s location is asked to call Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.