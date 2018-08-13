Duo wanted for multiple car burglaries, used credit cards from heists

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A dubious duo is wanted for a considerable number of auto-burglaries in the Tupelo area.
Surveillance video captured the two entering Walmart and using some credit cards from the burglarized vehicles.
Police have connected the two to multiple burglaries during July and early August.
The two were seen getting into a silver minivan.
Vehicles were burglarized at the following locations:
- Kyoto Restaurant (1044 Commonwealth Blvd.)
- Fairfield Inn (3070 Tom Watson Drive)
- Malco Theatre ( 3088 Tupelo Commons Blvd.)
- Home Depot (1074 Cross Creek Drive).
Multiple items were taken from all vehicles.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS (8477.)