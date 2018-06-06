Eagles coach makes first public comments since WH snub – live stream

Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson spoke to the press Wednesday morning for the first time since President Trump disinvited the Super Bowl-winning team from a White House event. The invitation to the event was canceled over what Mr. Trump said is a disagreement on standing during the national anthem.

Mr. Trump issued a statement Monday evening saying the full NFL team would not be coming to the White House Tuesday after several players indicated they wouldn’t participate. “They disagree with their president because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country,” the statement said.

The Eagles posted a statement in response saying they are “grateful for all of the support we have received and we are looking forward to continuing our preparations for the 2018 season.”

Soon after, Mr. Trump took to Twitter, saying “only a small number of players decided to come, and we canceled the event.” He added, “staying in the locker room for the playing of our national anthem is as disrespectful to our country as kneeling.”

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said Mr. Trump’s decision “only proves that our president is not a true patriot, but a fragile egomaniac.”

