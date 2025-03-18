Earl Nash Elementary hosts “Data and Desserts with Dads” event

MACON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Noxubee County School District is making sure dads stay in the know about what’s going on with their children’s school work.

Earl Nash Elementary School in Macon hosted “Data and Desserts with Dads”.

Along with some tasty snacks, district dads also got to meet face-to-face with teachers and administrators in a low-stress setting.

The district provided them with information about how they could log in to a variety of online education resources, and how they could check their student’s progress and grades through the district’s online portal.

Earl Nash Principal, Lashanda Mickens, said mothers and grandmothers tend to be the first points of contact, but she wants everyone involved on an equal footing.

“I want to bring dads in other than for behavior. I want them to know about academics and how they can support their child at home. So, what I wanted them to take away, to let them know dad knows just as much as my mom does about my education, and he does care,” said Mickens.

Mickens wants to make “Desserts and Data with Dads” an annual event.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.