Early fall heat continues into the weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Hot, mainly dry weather continues to be the story for the foreseeable future.

THURSDAY: Expect plenty of sun today with scattered clouds and highs near 90°.

FRIDAY: More sunshine, more dry weather! Expect high temperatures in the low 90s area-wide. High school football games between 7-8 PM should see kickoff temps in the low 80s, falling slowly into the 70s by 9-10p.

WEEKEND: The heat continues! We may see a 92 or 93 degree reading in spots under a mostly sunny sky. While tailgating in Starkville & Oxford will be very warm, at least the games should offer some relief; the second half of Ole Miss/LSU should be “cooler” and MSU/Alabama will have temps in the 70s by gametime.

NEXT WEEK: Highs will remain in the low 90s at least on Monday. We should see heat levels gradually back off into mid-week, where we expect mid 80s for highs next Wednesday.