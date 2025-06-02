Early June heat but with lower humidity

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – June is beginning with a treat of lower humidity across the Southeast. More humid air and eventual rain chances return late week.

MONDAY: Expect lots of sunshine w/slight haze and highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY NIGHT: The sky will stay mostly clear with lows dropping into the lower 60s – another night of relative comfort!

TUESDAY: The heat builds! Expect afternoon highs to approach 90 degrees with plenty of sunshine.

REST OF WEEK: Moisture and humidity slowly return to the region, and a few passing showers are possible starting Wednesday afternoon. While a rogue shower or two are possible Thu/Fri, a slightly better chance for scattered storms returns Saturday & Sunday.