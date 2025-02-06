Early morning house fire leaves a home destroyed in Oktibbeha co.

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oktibbeha County home was destroyed by fire early this morning, February 5.

Firefighters got the call at about 2:15 a.m.

The fire happened in the 18 hundred block of Old Highway 25.

Oktibbeha County Fire Coordinator Patrick Warner said firefighters found the home in flames when they arrived.

District 5, East, and Central Oktibbeha Fire Departments put out the blaze.

There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

