Early morning wreck left highway 82 covered in debris

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An early morning car wreck leaves a section of Hwy 82 covered in debris.

It appears the green pick-up truck was traveling west when the car flipped over.

Several food items in the bed of the truck spilled out onto the highway during the incident.

Traffic was closed off temporarily in the left lane while troopers cleared the area.

We are still waiting to hear more information about the accident from the Mississippi Highway Patrol.