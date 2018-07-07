Early Move-in Day for some Freshman

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) -For most parents, it’s not time to send the kids “back to class” just yet, but some students are getting a head start.

It’s move-in day for a group of freshman at Mississippi State, participating in “College Ready.” It’s a program that lets students move in and start before the official start of the fall semester. A coordinator said most students take two classes at a discounted rate, live in the residence hall, and participate in extracurricular activities. While it’s hard for parents to let go, he has some advice for would be “helicopter parents,” he said to be a “drone parent” instead.

“You kind of stay afar, but they have access to the parent portal where they can look at information and when you see that maybe something’s not going right or you get that feeling, that’s when you come in with a direct strike,” Student Success Coordinator, Nick Heyer said.

For two classes and housing, Hyer said the program costs about $2,500.