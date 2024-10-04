Early October warmth continues into weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures will remain several degrees above average into the weekend. More fall-like air arrives by Tuesday of next week.

FRIDAY: A consistent stream of upper-level moisture from the Gulf will mean intervals of cloud cover today, but it shouldn’t be overcast. Intervals of sun are expected, and highs are expected to be in the middle to possibly upper 80s. Surface moisture has also increased, and a couple of showers are possible after lunch through sunset.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Any shower should dissipate after sunset, leaving a dry and mild evening – good news for Bulldog Bash and all HS football!

WEEKEND: Almost summer-like! We’ll have highs in the upper 80s both days with a good supply of sunshine.

NEXT WEEK: We’ll stay warm Monday, but a stronger front should drop temperatures by ~10 degrees in the afternoon and evening. A quick rebound in temperature is likely by Wed/Thu.