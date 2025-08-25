Early Taste Of Fall For Next Week!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)-

TONIGHT: A nice night is in store with mostly clear skies. Lows will drop into the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Following the cold front passage on Sunday, cooler and drier conditions will make Monday quite comfortable! Highs will reach into the upper 80s and dew points will stay in the upper 50s!

REST OF THE WEEK: A taste of fall-like conditions will stay with us throughout the week with temperatures staying in the 80s with comfortable humidity values as they struggle to break into 60s. Tuesday looks to be our coolest day as highs may only top out into the low 80s!