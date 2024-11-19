Early week rain, end of week cool down

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A strong Arctic cold front is bringing in some week long changes to our forecast. Showers and storms begin the week, with a big drop in temperatures for the end of the week.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mild temperatures tonight, in the middle 60s, as a line of showers and storms moves in ahead of the approaching cold front. The timeline for rain in our viewing area looks to be about from 6PM to 5AM. Some showers could become strong, with the possibility of a few becoming severe. Gusty wind and small sized hail would be the main concerns, if a severe threat occurs.

TUESDAY: The Level 1- Marginal Risk for severe weather continues with the line of storms into Tuesday morning, shifting to the SE portion of our viewing area and western AL counties. As the front moves East, conditions will become drier and clearer. High temps will make it into the middle 70s, with the clearer afternoon. Lows will drop into the lower 50s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Temperatures will start cooling off, as Arctic air moves in behind the front. It will take a little bit for it to reach us in the Deep South. We should be feeling the cooler air by Thursday, as highs will be in the lower 60s/upper 50s and lows dropping into the 30s!