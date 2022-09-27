East Columbus house catches fire early this morning

COLUMBUS, Miss (WCBI) – Columbus Firefighters say an East Columbus home is a total loss after an early morning fire.

Firefighters were called to this home in the 1900 block of Short Main around 2:30 this morning.

You can see smoke coming from the top of the home.

Columbus police had the streets blocked off for hours this morning while crews worked to put out the blaze.

The Columbus fire chief says they have figured out where the fire started but the how is still under investigation.

No one was hurt and firefighters say they do not suspect anything suspicious.

