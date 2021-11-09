East Mississippi Community College got an early start on Veterans Day

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – East Mississippi Community College got an early start on Veterans Day.

The Golden Triangle campus at Mayhew hosted its Proud to be an American program this morning.

The event recognizes students, faculty, staff, and community members who are former or current members of the military.

Former EMCC vice president Nick Clark was the featured speaker, and the Golden Triangle Choir performed patriotic songs.

EMCC’s Scooba Campus also honored Veterans today.